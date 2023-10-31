North Carolina’s top elevator official says he’ll no longer include his portrait in every lift

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More elevator riders in North Carolina soon won’t see the eyes of the state labor commissioner staring back at them. Commissioner Josh Dobson had followed longtime predecessor Cherie Berry’s practice of printing his photo onto elevator inspection certificates. But Dobson told WRAL-TV his photo is being eliminated to make way for a recently redesigned form. Dobson said Monday that he felt like the photo focused more on him and not Department of Labor employees. Berry told the TV station she was disappointed by the change, which brought electoral recognition to her and her job. Dobson already announced he’s not seeking reelection next year.

