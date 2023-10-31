North Dakota woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend hours after he received an inheritance

Authorities say a North Dakota woman fatally poisoned her boyfriend after learning that he planned to break up with her after he received a large inheritance. According to police records, 51-year-old Steven Riley Jr. died of antifreeze poisoning less than two days after receiving the money in September. Police say 47-year-old Ina Thea Kenoyer told investigators that she was entitled to the money as Riley’s common-law wife and planned to split it with Riley’s son. They said she estimated the inheritance to be about $30 million. The Associated Press left phone messages for Kenoyer on Tuesday at the detention center where she is being held without bond.

