Orsted scraps 2 offshore wind power projects in New Jersey, citing supply chain issues

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Danish energy developer Orsted is scrapping two large offshore wind power projects off the coast of New Jersey, adding uncertainty to a nascent industry the Biden administration is counting on to help transition away from the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels. The company said Tuesday it is scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects in southern New Jersey. The company cited supply chain issues as a reason to halt the projects. The company said it would move forward with its Revolution Wind project in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

