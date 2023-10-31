The woman accused of killing pro cyclist Mo Wilson tracked her on a fitness app, prosecutors say

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A murder trial in Texas is underway in the fatal shooting of pro cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson. Kaitlin Armstrong faces up to 99 years in prison in the May 2022 slaying. Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that the last thing Wilson did was “scream in terror.” Armstrong has pleaded not guilty. In a short opening statement, defense attorney Geoffrey Puryear said Armstrong was caught in a “web of circumstantial evidence.” Police have said Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, and had gone swimming with him that day. Strickland and Wilson were both competitive gravel racers. Wilson was a 25-year-old Vermont native who was also a mountain bike racer.

