The White House is working on a strategy to combat Islamophobia. Many Muslim Americans are skeptical
By AAMER MADHANI, SEUNG MIN KIM and ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that President Joe Biden’s administration is developing a national strategy to combat Islamophobia. But the effort is being met with skepticism from many Muslim Americans because of the administration’s staunch support of Israel’s military assault in Gaza. The White House originally was expected to announce its plans to develop the strategy when Biden met last week with Muslim leaders. People familiar with the matter said the delay was due partly to concerns from Muslim Americans that the administration lacked credibility on the issue given its robust backing of Israel’s military. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the White House plans.