A stabbing attack that killed 1 woman and wounded 2 men appears to be random, California police say
IONE, Calif. (AP) — A woman was killed and two other people were wounded in an apparently random stabbing rampage in a Sierra Nevada foothills community. Authorities say they arrested a man who was on parole for attempted murder. The stabbings occurred Monday at three locations in a neighborhood in the small city of Ione in the foothills of Amador County southeast of Sacramento. Ione Police Chief John Alfred says all of the victims had multiple stab wounds. He said there did not appear to be any connection between the victims.