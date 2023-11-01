ACLU and families of trans teens ask Supreme Court to block Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys representing Tennessee transgender children, teens and their families have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ban on gender-affirming care for children and teenagers that a lower court allowed to go into effect. Should the nation’s highest court agree to take the case, it would mark the first time the justices will weigh in on the growing debate surrounding restrictions on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people under 18. Since 2021, more than 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning such treatments, even though they have been available in the United States for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.

