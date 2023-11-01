Addiction can lead to financial ruin. Ohio wants to teach finance pros to help stem the loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Across the country, family members of children, parents and other relatives struggling with the disease of addiction are facing new financial burdens whether it’s missing work, blowing through their savings or becoming parents again in their 60s and 70s. Costs can add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in treatment, but also other unforeseen expenses like childcare, legal fees and wrecked cars or homes. In Ohio, an epicenter of the opioid crisis, the state’s Department of Commerce is taking a one-of-its-kind approach to aiding families financially impacted by addiction by educating financial advisers about substance use, how to spot it in their clients’ finances and what help is available.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

