Air ambulance crash kills 4 crew members in central Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have died after an air ambulance crashed in the central Mexican state of Morelos. The incident took place just before 14:30 pm on Wednesday, in a wooded, mountainous area near the town of Tetlama, Temixco: a township roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Mexico City. Officials from the Army, National Guard and state security departments responded to the crash, the state department for civil protection reported on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. The cause of the accident is not known, but the office of Morelos’ Attorney General is opening an investigation.