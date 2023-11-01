Biden nominates a top adviser on Asia to be the State Department’s No. 2 diplomat

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden is nominating a top adviser on Asia to serve as the State Department’s second-ranking diplomat. The president is elevating one of the architects of the administration’s efforts to develop a more Asia-focused foreign policy. Kurt Campbell currently is deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council. He’s played an important role in helping Biden reinvigorate the diplomatic grouping of the United States, Japan, Australia and India, and has helped to ease historic tensions between South Korea and Japan and shape America’s approach to China. If confirmed, Campbell would replace Wendy Sherman, who retired in July, as deputy secretary of state.

