Chicago struggles to house asylum-seekers as winter weather hits the city

CHICAGO (AP) — Volunteers, churches and advocacy groups are scrambling to find indoor shelter for migrants in Chicago as the temperatures drop. They say the city is moving too slowly to move asylum-seekers from police stations and adjacent streets into indoor shelter. Early Wednesday, dozens were sent to a church in a Chicago suburb. Mayor Brandon Johnson says he inherited the problem and city officials are working quickly to add shelters and winterized tents. The city also recently added “warming buses” outside police stations. More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since last year. Johnson estimates the city will spend roughly $255 million on the migrant crisis in 2023.

