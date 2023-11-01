Cleanup is done on a big Kansas oil spill on the Keystone system, the company and EPA say

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The operator of the Keystone pipeline system and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say that the company has finished cleaning up a massive December 2022 oil spill in northeast Kansas. Canada-based TC Energy and the EPA’s regional office announced Tuesday that the creek affected by the spill in Washington County is flowing naturally again. The company promised to continue monitoring the site, and the EPA said Kansas’ environmental agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to inspect the area, possibly for years. The spill of 13,000 barrels of crude oil was the largest onshore spill in nearly nine years. The pipeline carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast.

