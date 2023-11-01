Connecticut man gets 90 years in prison for stray-bullet killing of Olympian’s mom

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for his role in the stray-bullet killing of the mother of a two-time Olympian rifle shooter from Puerto Rico. Judge Brian Preleski handed down the sentence to Franklin Robinson on Wednesday. Robinson is one of three men charged in the death of Mabel Martinez Antongiorgi. The 56-year-old was sewing in her Connecticut home when a bullet flew through a wall and hit her in the head on April 9, 2022. He daughter, Yarimar Mercado Martinez, competed for the family’s native Puerto Rico at the 2016 and pandemic-delayed 2020 Games. Prosecutors say the gunmen were aiming for a man who had said been friendly with Robinson’s girlfriend.

