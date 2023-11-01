D-backs’ Zac Gallen loses World Series no-hit bid on Corey Seager’s leadoff single in 7th inning

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen spent six innings looking like Don Larsen, the possibility of a World Series no-hitter flashing through his mind. It just didn’t work out. Gallen surrendered three hits in the seventh, including Mitch Garver’s RBI single, and the Arizona Diamondbacks were eliminated with a 5-0 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 5. A 28-year-old right-hander, Gallen retired his first 14 batters before walking Nathaniel Lowe on a low 3-1 fastball. He lasted one more batter after Garver’s single, striking out six in 6 1/3 innings.

