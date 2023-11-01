European Commission’s chief tells Bosnia to unite in seeking EU membership

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Commission chief urged Bosnia to “with one voice” if it wants to move forward in an effort to join the European Union after gaining candidate status last year. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrapped up her tour of Western Balkan EU hopefuls in Bosnia’s capital of Sarajevo on Wednesday. As the war rages in Ukraine, EU officials have sought to push the process forward and encourage Balkan nations to boost reforms. Von der Leyen discussed details of the 6 billion-euro ($6.37 billion) package for Western Balkan countries during her trip. The six countries are at different stages on their path to join the EU, a process expected to take years.

