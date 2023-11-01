Ex-Rep. Trent Franks, who offered aide $5million to have his child, is running for Congress again

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Congressman Trent Franks is running for his old U.S. House seat. The announcement comes almost six years after Trent abruptly resigning because of allegations that he pressed two female staffers to carry his child. In a statement reported by multiple media outlets, the Republican announced Wednesday he intends to run in the 8th Congressional District. Current U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko isn’t seeking reelection. Franks is the latest in a crowded field of GOP primary candidates. In December 2017, a former Franks aide told The Associated Press the congressman repeatedly pressed her to carry his child and offered to pay her $5 million. The eight-term lawmaker stepped down before the allegations could go before the Ethics Committee.

