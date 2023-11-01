Firefighters battling to contain Southern California wildfire though many homes remain threatened

AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — More than 1,200 firefighters are attacking a big Southern California wildfire, and fire officials say that effort has made inroads in containing the flames. But officials said Wednesday that despite the increased containment, many homes remain threatened. The fire erupted Monday about 50 miles north of San Diego. Evacuation orders were issued for 4,000 residents as flames spread rapidly in the brush-covered hill country. As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire tallied seven structures destroyed and more than 2,300 as being threatened. One firefighter was reported injured as crews tackled the fire with backup from air tankers and helicopters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.