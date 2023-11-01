Georgia says it will appeal a judge’s redistricting decision but won’t seek to pause ruling for now

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia says it will appeal a judge’s order to redraw some congressional and state legislative districts, but that it won’t fight in court to pause the order for now. That means a special session later this month to draw new lines is likely to proceed. The filing came Wednesday in a second case challenging Georgia’s electoral districts being pursued by different plaintiffs. A three judge panel later Wednesday indefinitely postponed that second trial, which had been scheduled for Nov. 13. A federal judge ruled last week that some of Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House districts were drawn in a racially discriminatory manner.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.