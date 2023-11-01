It’s time to buy health insurance through the marketplace. Experts suggest doing your research first
By TOM MURPHY
AP Health Writer
The time to shop for health insurance on the Affordable Care Act’s coverage marketplaces is back. Experts and insurance agents say people should think about more than price before picking next year’s coverage. Experts say you can prevent financial surprises or buyer’s remorse by knowing what a plan covers, how it works and what you may have to pay toward any care. The marketplace’s individual insurance plans are available to people who don’t have coverage through work, Medicare or Medicaid. The annual enrollment window starts Wednesday and runs through mid-December in most states.