New oil leak reported after a ferry that repeatedly ran aground off the Swedish coast is pulled free

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A ferry that had ran aground last month off southeastern Sweden and started leaking oil into the Baltic Sea has been pulled free and anchored nearby. The Swedish Coast Guard said that a new oil leak was discovered after the grounded ship was towed away on Wednesday. The Marco Polo ferry was running a route along Sweden’s coast when it grounded on Oct. 22 and started leaking. It continued under its own power but became stranded a second time. Passengers and crew were unharmed and were evacuated. Severe weather on Sunday pushed the ferry off the ground and it drifted further out before getting stuck for a third time. The leaking fuel eventually reached the shores and wildlife.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.