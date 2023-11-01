Some Republicans still press for changes to further protect Georgia voting system amid criticism

ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republicans in Georgia’s state Senate are pushing for further changes to protect against security weaknesses in Georgia’s voting system. Their push came Wednesday as a top deputy to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger accused them of acting in bad faith and continuing to promote the lie that Georgia’s 2020 election stolen was stolen from Donald Trump. The dispute stems from vulnerabilities in voting equipment software used by Georgia. There’s no evidence the vulnerabilities were exploited to change the outcome of past elections. Raffensperger’s office says it’s working to solve the defects. However, officials say it’s impractical to update all equipment before 2024 elections because the machines aren’t connected to the internet.

