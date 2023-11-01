Summer Science Program spent $2 million last year serving 204 students. Then, they got a $200M gift

A small nonprofit, Summer Science Program, has puzzled for much of the last year over what do to with a surprise bequest of an estimated $200 million. Its board learned in the late summer of 2022 that Franklin Antonio, a co-founder of the large chipmaker Qualcomm, had granted the organization 20% of his estate. The gift is about 100 times the nonprofit’s annual budget. CEO Frank Steslow said the board was not previously aware that Antonio, who was an alumni of the program, had included the organization in his will. Summer Science Program sends high school juniors to six-week intensive research courses at universities.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.