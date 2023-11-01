Texas Rep. Kay Granger won’t seek reelection in 2024 after nearly 30 years in Congress

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — U.S. Rep. Kay Granger of Texas says she won’t seek reelection in 2024. The Republican chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee is the nation’s longest-serving GOP congresswoman. The 80-year-old congresswoman said Wednesday that “it’s time for the next generation to step up.” Her decision ends a barrier-breaking career that included serving as Fort Worth’s first female mayor and Texas’ first GOP congresswoman. She was first elected to Congress in 1996.

