Toyota recalls nearly 1.9M RAV4s to fix batteries that can move during hard turns and cause a fire

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 small SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem with batteries that can move during forceful turns and potentially cause a fire. The recall covers certain RAV4s from the 2013 through 2018 model years. Toyota said in a statement Wednesday that some replacement 12-volt batteries used in the SUVs have smaller top dimensions than others. If the hold-down clamp is not tightened properly, the battery could move, allowing the positive terminal to touch the clamp and short circuit. Toyota says it is still preparing a fix. When the remedy is ready, dealers will replace the clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones. The company says it will notify owners by late December.

