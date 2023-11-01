US Virgin Islands declares state of emergency after lead and copper found in tap water in St. Croix

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands has declared a state of emergency after officials revealed last week that tap water in St. Croix contains lead and copper and warned people not to consume it. The declaration announced Wednesday frees up urgently needed resources, streamlines emergency response and allows the U.S. territory to seek federal help. The government also froze prices for bottled water and other products as local and federal authorities continue to test and monitor the water in St. Croix. The investigation began in late September following complaints of reddish-brown water on the island of more than 50,600 people.

