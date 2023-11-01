Wind industry deals with blowback from Orsted scrapping 2 wind power projects in New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Wind energy developer Orsted is writing off $4 billion, due largely to the cancellation of two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey whose financial challenges mirror those facing the nascent industry. The Danish company is scrapping its Ocean Wind I and II projects due to continuing problems with supply chains, higher interest rates, and a failure to obtain the amount of tax credits the company wanted. It’s a crucial point for offshore wind, which is struggling to establish a foothold in the U.S. amid political opposition, mostly from Republicans, higher costs and delays in getting key parts.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.