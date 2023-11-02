Big city mayors get audience with administration officials to pitch a request for help with migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials have hosted big city mayors at the White House to discuss how to manage a growing number of migrants. The meeting came just one day after the Democratic mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York sent a letter asking for help. Denver’s Mike Johnston and Chicago’s Brandon Johnson say cities and states dealing with increasing numbers of migrants need $5 billion from the federal government. Biden has proposed $1.4 billion, but Congress will decide how much to provide. It’s not clear whether Congress will give any money to the effort.

