Prosecutor says officer who used neck hold on Elijah McClain should be convicted in his death

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado prosecutor told jurors Friday a police officer who stopped Elijah McClain, put the 23-year-old Black man in a neck hold and then abandoned him as his condition deteriorated should be convicted of manslaughter in his 2019 death. Aurora Officer Nathan Woodyard is among three officers and two paramedics charged in the case, which drew renewed interest and sparked protests following the 2020 death of George Floyd. Woodyard’s defense attorneys blamed McClain’s death on a ketamine overdose given by the paramedics. The first trial against the other two officers ended in a split verdict with one acquitted and one convicted of homicide and third degree assault.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.