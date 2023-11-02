Cornell cancels classes after student is charged with threatening Jewish people on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cornell University is canceling classes after a student was charged with making online threats against Jewish people on campus. Twenty-one-year-old Cornell junior Patrick Dai has been charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications. Officials responded to the antisemitic threats by sending police to guard a Jewish center and kosher dining hall as unnerved students feared for their safety. A school spokeswoman says Friday’s closure was in recognition of weeks of stress. There has been a swell of both antisemitic and anti-Muslim rhetoric online amid the Israel-Hamas war.

