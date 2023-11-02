Ferry that ran aground and leaked oil off Sweden’s coast is towed back into a harbor

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s coast guard says a ferry that ran aground last month off southeastern Sweden and started leaking oil into the Baltic Sea has arrived at a Swedish harbor where its tanks will be emptied. The Marco Polo had been sailing between the cities of Trelleborg and Karlshamn when it ran aground Oct. 22, prompting the evacuation of 75 passengers and crew. The boat started leaking oil that fouled a section of Pukavik Bay and affected an estimated 500 or more birds. The coast guard says no new leaks were reported as the ship was towed into the port of Karlshamm.

