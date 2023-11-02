Grim yet hopeful addition to National WWII Museum addresses the conflict’s world-shaping legacy

The latest major addition to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans is called the Liberation Pavilion. And it’s ambitious in scope. Exhibits commemorate the end of the war, emphasize its human costs and capture the horror of those who discovered the aftermath of Nazi atrocities. It also spotlights the war’s enduring social and geopolitical legacies. Those include the acceleration of U.S. civil rights and women’s equality movements, as well as to the formation of world alliances. The pavilion opened Friday with ceremonies attended by surviving veterans of the war, Holocaust survivors, historians and actor Tom Hanks, who is a longtime supporter of the museum.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.