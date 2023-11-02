UK’s Sunak discusses AI risks with Kamala Harris at summit before chat with Elon Musk
By KELVIN CHAN and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
BLETCHLEY PARK, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and senior politicians from around the world agreed Thursday at a U.K. summit on the importance — if not the details — of containing risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Sunak organized the first-ever AI Safety Summit as a forum for officials, experts and the tech industry to better understand “frontier” AI that some scientists warn could pose a risk to humanity’s very existence. The meeting, held at a former codebreaking spy base near London, kicked off on Wednesday with an agreement signed by 28 nations, including the U.S. and China, to work toward “shared agreement and responsibility” about AI risks.