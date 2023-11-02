King Charles III observes a drill In Kenya by the African country’s British-trained marine unit

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya Marines, trained by their British counterparts as part of their countries’ long-standing defense cooperation, have put on a drill for King Charles III. Thursday’s exercise came on the third day of Charles’ trip to the East African nation, his first state visit to a Commonwealth country as monarch. Charles, who holds the rank of Captain General of the Royal Marines, and Queen Camilla visited the Mtongwe Naval Base in the city of Mombasa, where the monarch inspected an honor guard and together with Kenya’s President William Ruto attended a military welcome ceremony. After watching Kenya Marines demonstrate a covert beach landing, the royal couple met the marines and their families.

