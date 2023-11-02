Pennsylvania partners with natural gas driller on air and water monitoring amid new regulatory push

The state of Pennsylvania will work with a major natural gas producer to collect in-depth data on air emissions and water quality at well sites, enhance public disclosure of drilling chemicals and expand buffer zones. Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Thursday that CNX Resources Corp. will partner with the state Department of Environmental Protection on environmental monitoring at two future well sites throughout all stages of the drilling and fracking process. The collaboration is an intensive data-collection exercise that could be used to drive future policy changes. State officials are touting the partnership with CNX as the first of its kind. The reaction from environmental groups is mixed.

