Rights groups report widespread war crimes across Africa’s Sahel region with communities under siege
By CHINEDU ASADU
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Rights groups say in new reports that security forces and armed groups are committing alleged war crimes against civilians in Africa’s Sahel region where extremists and rebels are increasingly fighting to exert dominance and control resources in communities. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say that civilians are increasingly being killed, abducted or abused in Sahel countries. They include Burkina Faso where jihadi groups have fought for many years. And Mali where militants and ethnic rebels are expanding their reach. The Amnesty report was released on Thursday while the HRW one came out on Tuesday. The Sahel region is spread across the vast arid expanse south of the Sahara Desert. It has been a hot spot for violent extremism.