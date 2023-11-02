The US sanctions more foreign firms in a bid to choke off Russia’s supplies for its war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has imposed a new round of sanctions on 130 firms and people from Turkey, China and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to choke off Russia’s access to tools and equipment that support its invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department on Thursday target third-party firms and people alleged to assist Moscow in procuring equipment needed on the battlefield, including suppliers and shippers. In addition, the State Department has imposed diplomatic sanctions targeting Russian energy production and its metals and mining sector. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Russia “is dependent on willing third-country individuals and entities to resupply its military.”

