Treasury Secretary Yellen calls for more US-Latin America trade, in part to lessen Chinese influence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants Latin America to trade more with the United States as part of an initiative that so far has failed to disrupt China’s dominance in global manufacturing. Yellen kicked off an Inter-American Development Bank investment event Thursday on the sidelines of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Leaders’ Summit. Yellen highlights Latin American industries that are ripe for investment, including medical device, semiconductor and battery manufacturing. The heads of state of Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica attended. The summit will be hosted at the White House on Friday.

