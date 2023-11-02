UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 31st straight year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for a 31st straightyear. Thursday’s vote on the resolution in the 193-member General Assembly tied the record of support for the Caribbean island nation. The vote was 187 in favor, with the United States and Israel opposed, and Ukraine abstaining. The “yes” vote was up from 185 last year and 184 in 2021, and tied the 2019 vote of 187. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez urged the assembly before the vote to support “reason and justice,” the U.N. Charter and international law, and declared: “Let Cuba live without the blockade!”

