Virginia governor orders schools to disclose details of school-related drug overdoses

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order requiring school systems to notify parents of school-related overdoses after authorities said there had been seven fentanyl-related overdoses connected to one high school within three weeks. Both Youngkin and Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman faulted the Loudoun school system for failing to timely notify parents of the rash of overdoses in recent weeks at a high school in Sterling. None of the overdoses were fatal but several occurred on school grounds and required medical intervention. School officials say they are taking the issue seriously and working with the sheriff’s office to combat the problem.

