‘What Happens Later’ co-stars Meg Ryan and David Duchovny talk about rom-coms, fame and Nora

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny co-star in the new romantic comedy “What Happens Later,” about two exes stuck in an airport together for 24 hours during a snowstorm. It opens in theaters Friday. Though it might sound slightly gimmicky on paper, the result is anything but It’s smart, charming, a little whimsical and a very welcome return for Ryan, who hasn’t been in a film for eight years. Ryan and Duchovny spoke to The Associated Press about the film, fame, dedicating the film to Nora Ephron, taking breaks and their kids deciding to pursue acting careers as well.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.