2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities said the second of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month has been captured. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a team of local, state and federal law enforcement officers arrested 25-year-old Marc Kerry Anderson just before 3 p.m. Friday at an apartment complex in Atlanta. The sheriff’s office did not provide any other information about the arrest. Sheriff David Davis said last month that Anderson, 52-year-old Joey Fournier, 29-year-old Chavis Demaryo Stokes and 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell had escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16. Stokes was captured Oct. 26, but the other two remained on the run.

