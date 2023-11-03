A cyber breach delays poll worker training in Mississippi’s largest county before the statewide vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Election officials in Mississippi’s most populous county had to scramble to complete required poll worker training after an early September breach involving county computers. Hinds County Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado says such training is typically completed by early October before a November general election. Instead, office staff were still working this week to complete all the training after being unable to access computers for about three weeks. Mississippi has an election Tuesday for key races, including governor. Election officials say Hinds County met the Thursday deadline to complete the training.

