AP Election Brief | What to expect in New York’s general election

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York voters will decide of a variety of races and ballot questions in Tuesday’s general election. At stake are seats for the New York City Council and state Supreme Court as well as races for county executive posts across the state. Voters will also decide two statewide ballot measures dealing with state debt limit requirements. In the New York City Council District 9 race, criminal justice reform activist Yusef Salaam is running unopposed. Salaam was one of five men convicted and later exonerated in the “Central Park Jogger” rape case. Also on the ballot is the district attorney’s race in Queens.

