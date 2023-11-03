California lawmaker Wendy Carrillo arrested on suspicion of drunken driving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles police say a California legislator was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. Jail records show Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo was held on a misdemeanor offense. Carrillo says in a statement Friday morning that she crashed into parked cars and no one was hurt. Carrillo was elected to the state Assembly in 2017 to represent parts of northeastern and east Los Angeles. She is among roughly a dozen people who are running to replace Kevin de León on the Los Angeles City Council. Her arrest came six months after another lawmaker was arrested in Sacramento for drunken driving.

