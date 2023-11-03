Christiane Amanpour to debut weekly show after years of reduced presence on domestic CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Even Christiane Amanpour felt it was odd that CNN’s best-known international journalist had little visible presence on the company’s North American network for the past several years. But that’s about to change. Amanpour will host a weekly hour starting Saturday, part of a revamped weekend lineup that also stations Chris Wallace on Saturday mornings. The London-based Amanpour hosted a daily show the past few years, but it was seen on the CNN International network and later rebroadcast on PBS. She hopes the new weekly program will serve as a letter from abroad for an American audience at a time of heightened interest in world news

