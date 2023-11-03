Skip to Content
Former Detroit-area officer indicted on civil rights crime for punching Black man

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a former suburban Detroit police officer who is accused of a federal civil rights crime. Video shows Matthew Rodriguez punching a young Black man in the face and slamming his head to the ground last summer at the Warren police station. Rodriguez was fired in June. Besides a civil rights crime, Rodriguez faces a federal charge of falsifying records about the incident.

