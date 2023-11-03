Japan’s Princess Kako arrives in Peru to mark 150 years of diplomatic relations
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Japanese Princess Kako on Friday arrived in Peru on an official visit to commemorate 150 years of diplomatic relations between both countries. Kako, 28, will spend six days in the South American country, where she will lead a ceremony to celebrate the beginning of bilateral relations in 1873, when both countries signed a treaty of friendship, commerce and navigation. She is expected to visit several landmark areas, including Cuzco, the Andean city that was capital of the Incan Empire between the 15th and 16th centuries. Japan is Peru’s fourth trade partner, after China, the United States and the European Union.