Judge gives life in prison for look-out in Florida gang shooting that killed 3 and injured 20

MIAMI (AP) — The man who served as look-out in a South Florida shooting that left three dead and 20 others injured has been sentenced to life in prison. A Miami-Dade circuit judge said Friday that 24-year-old Davonte Barnes played an integral role in the 2021 Memorial Day weekend shooting before handing down 23 concurrent life sentences. Officials say the shooting followed an escalating dispute between two Opa-locka gangs. Prosecutors showed jurors how they say members of Barnes’ gang pulled into the parking lot at El Mula Banquet Hall before the end of a show and opened fire with high-powered rifles as patrons were leaving. They say the gunfire came from the occupants of three different vehicles.

