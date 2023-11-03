Connor Stalions, the Michigan employee at the center of the NCAA sign-stealing investigation, quits

Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, has resigned. He had been suspended with pay two weeks ago. An AP source says Stalions failed to show up for a scheduled hearing Friday and informed the school he would not participate in any investigations. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for the alleged scheme.

