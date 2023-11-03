Minneapolis City Council approves site for new police station; old one burned during 2020 protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council and Mayor Jacob Frey have agreed on a new location for a police station to replace the one set on fire in 2020 response to the murder of George Floyd by a city police officer. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the council voted 8-5 Thursday to approve a new Third Precinct station blocks away from the previous location. The city will spend $14 million to buy an existing building and parking lot and turn it into a station. It’s expected to be complete in a year and a half. Council members also voted 12-0 to commit the city to creating a “community safety center” to host services beyond traditional policing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.